NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $102.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $85.00. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NTAP. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NetApp from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on NetApp from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.56.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $80.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp has a one year low of $66.08 and a one year high of $96.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $355,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,219,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,329,623. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,715,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,679,944,000 after acquiring an additional 982,015 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,051,825 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $924,667,000 after purchasing an additional 407,285 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,778,333 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $428,905,000 after purchasing an additional 346,033 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,656,425 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $427,514,000 after purchasing an additional 62,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,938,852 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $353,551,000 after purchasing an additional 87,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

