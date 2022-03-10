NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.90. NetSol Technologies shares last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 6,585 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NetSol Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $42.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.06.

In other news, President Naeem Ghauri sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $41,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 20,159 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in NetSol Technologies by 100.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 17,448 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NetSol Technologies by 13.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 525,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 62,764 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in NetSol Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 667,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NetSol Technologies during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

About NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement, and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

