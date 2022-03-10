NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.130-$1.170 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NTST stock opened at $21.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.15 million, a PE ratio of 307.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. NETSTREIT has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $26.92.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 0.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NETSTREIT will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,142.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NETSTREIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 47.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

