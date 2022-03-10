Network International (LON:NETW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Network International (LON:NETW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 440 ($5.77) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 120.39% from the company’s previous close.

NETW has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.16) price target on shares of Network International in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Network International in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 492 ($6.45).

Shares of Network International stock opened at GBX 199.65 ($2.62) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.92, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Network International has a 52-week low of GBX 152.90 ($2.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 459.90 ($6.03). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 248.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 302.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

