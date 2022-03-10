Neutrino USD Market Cap Hits $586.78 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One Neutrino USD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $586.78 million and $21.42 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00043153 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,581.91 or 0.06586957 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,119.17 or 0.99800596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00042115 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 587,681,179 coins and its circulating supply is 587,680,581 coins. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

