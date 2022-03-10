New York City REIT (NYC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect New York City REIT to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

New York City REIT stock opened at $11.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.25. New York City REIT has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $155.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. New York City REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -9.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of New York City REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York City REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of New York City REIT by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 492,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 183,752 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York City REIT by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of New York City REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New York City REIT by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of New York City REIT by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. 12.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

