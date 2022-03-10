New York City REIT (NYC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect New York City REIT to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
New York City REIT stock opened at $11.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.25. New York City REIT has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $155.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.20.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. New York City REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -9.80%.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of New York City REIT by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 492,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 183,752 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York City REIT by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of New York City REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New York City REIT by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of New York City REIT by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. 12.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About New York City REIT (Get Rating)
New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.
