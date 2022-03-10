Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decrease of 83.1% from the February 13th total of 80,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Newcrest Mining stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.72. 365,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.98. Newcrest Mining has a fifty-two week low of $14.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.51 and its 200-day moving average is $17.60.

Get Newcrest Mining alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newcrest Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Newcrest Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operations of mines. It operates through the following segments: Cadia, Telfet, Lihir, Gosowong, Red Chris JV, and Exploration and Projects. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newcrest Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcrest Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.