Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Cuts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,673 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,598 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,213,654,000 after buying an additional 1,756,206 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,158,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,086,486,000 after buying an additional 233,487 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 35,995,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,917,843,000 after buying an additional 1,076,990 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,484,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,730,774,000 after buying an additional 1,067,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intel by 7.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,214,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,556,541,000 after buying an additional 1,978,994 shares during the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.66. The stock had a trading volume of 36,436,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,215,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

