Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $9.10 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,617 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 2.8% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $9,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55.2% during the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 108.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.80. 356,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,520. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $63.24 and a 12-month high of $74.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.22 and its 200-day moving average is $70.82.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

