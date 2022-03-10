Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Purchases 51,303 Shares of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,303 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF accounts for 1.3% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned approximately 37.43% of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSLU traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.41. 593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,891. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.01. Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $28.63.

