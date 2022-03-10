NewYorkCoin (NYC) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded down 16% against the US dollar. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $535.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.67 or 0.00261600 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014863 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001281 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000446 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001772 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

