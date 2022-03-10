Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Short Interest Down 98.3% in February

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 98.3% from the February 13th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEXXY. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Nexi from €20.60 ($22.39) to €18.00 ($19.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Nexi from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nexi in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nexi in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NEXXY traded down $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $11.36. The company had a trading volume of 42,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,564. Nexi has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $23.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.84.

Nexi SpA provides payment technology solutions which enable banks, merchants, and consumers to make and receive digital payments. It operates through the following business units: Merchant Services and Solutions; Digital Payments and Cards; Digital Banking Services; and Other Services. The Merchant Services and Solutions unit supplies merchants with the necessary infrastructure to enable digital payment acceptance and execute card payments on behalf of the merchant.

