Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) EVP Sells $744,320.00 in Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) EVP Brett Jenkins sold 4,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.08, for a total value of $744,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ NXST traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $183.64. 5,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,044. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.11 and a fifty-two week high of $190.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.52.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.93%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,291,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2,081.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth $1,086,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 262,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,752,000 after purchasing an additional 17,297 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth about $2,128,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

