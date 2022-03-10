NextDAO Hits 24-Hour Volume of $219,734.00 (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last week, NextDAO has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. NextDAO has a total market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $219,734.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NextDAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001865 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00043197 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

About NextDAO

NextDAO (NAX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,293,677,652 coins and its circulating supply is 2,253,445,543 coins. The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

