NextEra Energy, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NextEra Energy in a research note issued on Sunday, March 6th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.43.

NEE stock opened at $80.32 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.80 and a 200-day moving average of $83.40. The company has a market cap of $157.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 275.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52,510 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 93.92%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.