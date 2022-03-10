Nexus (NXS) Price Reaches $0.26 on Top Exchanges

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Nexus has a total market cap of $19.27 million and approximately $399,371.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexus coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000674 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Nexus has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.
About Nexus
NXS is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 72,909,463 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexus is nexus.io. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Nexus
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.
