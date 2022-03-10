NFTX Market Capitalization Tops $31.14 Million (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last seven days, NFTX has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. NFTX has a total market cap of $31.14 million and approximately $174,230.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTX coin can now be bought for about $78.59 or 0.00200102 BTC on popular exchanges.

Get NFTX alerts:

NFTX Coin Profile

NFTX (NFTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 396,304 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

