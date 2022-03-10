NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.20.

Several research firms recently commented on NGM. Raymond James cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,297,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,904 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,780,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,250,000 after purchasing an additional 335,959 shares during the period. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,072,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 697,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,361,000 after purchasing an additional 54,101 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 675,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,961,000 after purchasing an additional 54,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.79. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.92% and a negative net margin of 154.51%. As a group, analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.