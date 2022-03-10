NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.070-$7.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.14 billion-$2.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.10 billion.NICE also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.650-$1.750 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NICE. Citigroup decreased their price target on NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded NICE from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $307.13.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE traded down $9.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $212.84. 6,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.78, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.85. NICE has a 52-week low of $210.27 and a 52-week high of $319.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $253.41 and its 200-day moving average is $276.49.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $515.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.66 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NICE will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in NICE by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in NICE during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in NICE by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in NICE by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in NICE by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

