NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.650-$1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $505 million-$515 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $494.33 million.NICE also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.070-$7.270 EPS.

Shares of NICE stock traded down $9.74 on Thursday, hitting $212.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.78, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $253.41 and a 200 day moving average of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.85. NICE has a twelve month low of $210.27 and a twelve month high of $319.88.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $515.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.66 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NICE will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NICE. TheStreet downgraded shares of NICE from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NICE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $307.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in NICE during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in NICE by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in NICE by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in NICE by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

