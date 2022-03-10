NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,222 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,998 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up about 0.7% of Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 3.8% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in NIKE by 0.4% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 4.0% during the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.8% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,537 shares of company stock valued at $16,712,912. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $126.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,167,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,582,089. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $199.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, HSBC downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

