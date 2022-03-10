Nimiq Trading Down 8.4% Over Last Week (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nimiq has a market cap of $22.85 million and $1.17 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nimiq has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,744.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,565.42 or 0.06621440 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.30 or 0.00261452 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014962 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.26 or 0.00736272 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00068002 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007216 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.55 or 0.00437624 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.31 or 0.00393105 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,646,702,668 coins and its circulating supply is 9,032,452,668 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

