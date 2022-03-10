Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) Short Interest Up 620.0% in February

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 620.0% from the February 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of Nippon Carbon stock remained flat at $$34.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.97. Nippon Carbon has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $40.11.
Nippon Carbon Company Profile (Get Rating)
