Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTC:NCLTY) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTC:NCLTY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Nitori in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Allen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nitori’s FY2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nitori from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.
About Nitori (Get Rating)
Nitori Holdings Co Ltd. is engaged in the sale of furniture and interior goods. The Company is involved in the sale of furniture and interior goods, the renovation and sale of used houses, as well as the leasing of real estate through consolidated subsidiaries and affiliates. It is also engaged in the logistics business, the advertising business and the insurance agency business.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nitori (NCLTY)
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
Receive News & Ratings for Nitori Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitori and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.