Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTC:NCLTY) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTC:NCLTY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Nitori in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Allen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nitori’s FY2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nitori from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NCLTY stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,432. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Nitori has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $21.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.62.

Nitori Holdings Co Ltd. is engaged in the sale of furniture and interior goods. The Company is involved in the sale of furniture and interior goods, the renovation and sale of used houses, as well as the leasing of real estate through consolidated subsidiaries and affiliates. It is also engaged in the logistics business, the advertising business and the insurance agency business.

