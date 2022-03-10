nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,778,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,798 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 4.05% of nLIGHT worth $50,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LASR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the first quarter worth $379,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 14.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 196,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 25,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 14.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,337,000 after purchasing an additional 97,603 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 7.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,821,000 after purchasing an additional 19,697 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the second quarter worth $225,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LASR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on nLIGHT from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Craig Hallum downgraded nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded nLIGHT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on nLIGHT from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LASR opened at $15.63 on Thursday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $36.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.27.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 10.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

