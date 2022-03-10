NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Lifted to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NNGRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NN Group from €42.00 ($45.65) to €45.00 ($48.91) in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NN Group from €48.40 ($52.61) to €48.30 ($52.50) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NN Group from €52.50 ($57.07) to €56.50 ($61.41) in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup downgraded NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised NN Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.93.

OTCMKTS:NNGRY opened at $23.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.21 and its 200 day moving average is $26.58. NN Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.58 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17.

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

