Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) Short Interest Update

Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 82.7% from the February 13th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 643,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 29,002 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 54,900 shares during the period. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 865,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 384,009 shares during the period. 57.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NRAC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,853. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.73. Noble Rock Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

