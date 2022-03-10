Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Stock Price Up 1%

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF – Get Rating) rose 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.55 and last traded at $24.03. Approximately 6,239 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 266% from the average daily volume of 1,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.80.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average is $30.85.

About Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF)

Nordic Semiconductor ASA designs, sells and delivers integrated circuits for wireless applications. Its product categories in �clude personal computer and tablet accessories, sports and health monitors, mobile phone accessories, gaming controllers, and toys. The company products include nRF9160 Certifications, Bluetooth Low Energy, ANT, Thread, Zigbee, Bluetooth mesh, 2.4GHz proprietary and Multiprotocol.

