Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Short Interest Up 550.0% in February

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSYS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nortech Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nortech Systems by 10.3% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nortech Systems by 14.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 9,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nortech Systems stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.36. The company had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,892. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 1.29. Nortech Systems has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20.

Separately, TheStreet raised Nortech Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Nortech Systems, Inc operates as an electronic manufacturing services company. The firm offers a full range of value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing services and support including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management and post-market services.

