Northbridge Industrial Services’ (NBI) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Shares of NBI stock opened at GBX 169 ($2.21) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 169.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 158.27. Northbridge Industrial Services has a 1-year low of GBX 92.08 ($1.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 185 ($2.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of £49.17 million and a P/E ratio of -338.00.

In other Northbridge Industrial Services news, insider Judith Aldersey-Williams bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 175 ($2.29) per share, for a total transaction of £17,500 ($22,929.77).

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, hiring, and sale of specialist industrial equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools. It offers loadbank equipment that are primarily used for the commissioning and maintenance of independent power sources, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and transformers.

