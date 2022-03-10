Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $38.88

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$38.88 and traded as high as C$42.24. Northland Power shares last traded at C$41.62, with a volume of 1,227,562 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$52.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. CSFB set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Northland Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Northland Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Northland Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.39, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.88.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is presently 234.99%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

