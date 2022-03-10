Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $390.00 to $472.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Northrop Grumman traded as high as $490.82 and last traded at $477.95, with a volume of 2401510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $468.57.

NOC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.27.

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.76, for a total value of $1,206,874.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total transaction of $1,826,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,643,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $627,275,000 after acquiring an additional 119,686 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 302.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $70.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $401.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.59 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

