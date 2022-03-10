NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.42

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.42 and traded as high as C$13.79. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust shares last traded at C$13.73, with a volume of 407,155 shares traded.

NWH.UN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC set a C$15.50 price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.85 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cormark set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.76.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.91.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

