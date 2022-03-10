NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Investment analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Siebert Williams Shank decreased their price target on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays cut NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NWE opened at $60.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.44. NorthWestern has a 1-year low of $53.66 and a 1-year high of $70.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.40.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.02). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NorthWestern news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $161,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $142,106.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,130 shares of company stock valued at $642,161 in the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 0.6% in the second quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 0.6% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 2.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombardia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lombardia Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

