NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Shares Down 7.9%

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.97 and last traded at $3.04. Approximately 629,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 938,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 2,345.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage small molecule pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing of novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company was founded on September 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

