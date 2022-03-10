Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 132,300 shares, a drop of 80.8% from the February 13th total of 689,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $48,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 146,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 1.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 15.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 1.4% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 192,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of NYSE:JRO traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,647. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is an closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income by investing its managed assets in adjustable rate loans. The company was founded on April 27, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

