Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.61

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.61 and last traded at $9.62, with a volume of 2490 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 312.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,769 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

