NV Gold (CVE:NVX) Trading Down 5.3%

NV Gold Co. (CVE:NVX – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 36,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.14.

Get NV Gold alerts:

NV Gold Company Profile (CVE:NVX)

NV Gold Corporation, a junior exploration company, identifies, acquires, and explores for mineral properties in the United States, Canada, and Switzerland. The company explores for gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in 11 exploration projects in Nevada, as well as AngloGold-Ashanti database.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NV Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.