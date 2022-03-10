O-I Glass Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,354 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,039% compared to the average volume of 75 call options.

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $12.10 on Thursday. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,470,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,456,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,216,000 after purchasing an additional 927,124 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 24,634 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 221,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 298,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 126,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

