Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Barclays

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OTLY. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Oatly Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on Oatly Group from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Oatly Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities cut Oatly Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Oatly Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oatly Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 15.49.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OTLY opened at 5.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Oatly Group has a 52-week low of 5.14 and a 52-week high of 29.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 7.12 and a 200 day moving average price of 10.87.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.10 by -0.01. The firm had revenue of 185.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 178.02 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oatly Group will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Oatly Group by 126.9% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

About Oatly Group (Get Rating)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.