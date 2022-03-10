Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Barclays

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OTLY. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Oatly Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on Oatly Group from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Oatly Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities cut Oatly Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Oatly Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oatly Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 15.49.
Shares of NASDAQ OTLY opened at 5.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Oatly Group has a 52-week low of 5.14 and a 52-week high of 29.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 7.12 and a 200 day moving average price of 10.87.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Oatly Group by 126.9% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.94% of the company’s stock.
About Oatly Group (Get Rating)
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.
