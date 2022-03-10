Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Oatly Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Oatly Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Oatly Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 16.90.

Shares of OTLY stock opened at 5.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 7.12 and its 200-day moving average price is 10.87. Oatly Group has a 12 month low of 5.14 and a 12 month high of 29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The company had revenue of 185.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 178.02 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. Oatly Group’s revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oatly Group will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTLY. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the second quarter worth $1,486,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the second quarter worth $226,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the second quarter worth $3,298,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the second quarter worth $775,000. 21.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

