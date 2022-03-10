Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Guggenheim from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on OTLY. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Oatly Group from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Oatly Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 17.43.

Shares of NASDAQ OTLY opened at 5.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 7.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of 10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.04. Oatly Group has a one year low of 5.14 and a one year high of 29.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.10 by -0.01. The firm had revenue of 185.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 178.02 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oatly Group will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 126.9% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 20.8% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 21.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

