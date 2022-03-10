Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) PT Lowered to $10.00

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OTLY. Bank of America cut Oatly Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Oatly Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered Oatly Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oatly Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 16.90.
Shares of NASDAQ:OTLY opened at 5.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 10.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Oatly Group has a one year low of 5.14 and a one year high of 29.00.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTLY. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the second quarter worth about $1,486,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the second quarter worth about $3,298,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the second quarter worth about $775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.94% of the company’s stock.
About Oatly Group (Get Rating)
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.
