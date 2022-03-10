Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) PT Lowered to $11.00

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OTLY. Mizuho assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Oatly Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Oatly Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Oatly Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 16.90.

Shares of OTLY opened at 5.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 7.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 10.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Oatly Group has a 12 month low of 5.14 and a 12 month high of 29.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The firm had revenue of 185.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 178.02 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Oatly Group will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Oatly Group by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,309,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297,510 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 19.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,010,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,141 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,035,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,660 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 59.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,570,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 79.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,650,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,823 shares during the last quarter. 21.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

