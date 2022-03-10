OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $148.08

Shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $148.08 and last traded at $148.08, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $157.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OBIC Co.,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.40.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $176.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.78 million. Research analysts predict that OBIC Co.,Ltd. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)

OBIC Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of solution system services. It operates through the following segments: System Integration, System Support, and Office Automation. The System Integration segment develops software packages based on customer needs. The System Support segment provides hardware maintenance and system operation support services.

