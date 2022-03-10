Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Shares Down 4.5%

Oblong Inc. (NYSE:OBLG – Get Rating) dropped 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.64. Approximately 47,595 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 76,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.
Separately, Dawson James dropped their price objective on Oblong from $13.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 31st.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.20.
About Oblong (NYSE:OBLG)
Oblong, Inc engages in the provision of patented multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications. The firm’s patented technologies change the way people work, create and communicate. Its product Mezzanine is a remote meeting technology platform that offers simultaneous content sharing to achieve situational awareness for both in-room and remote collaborators.
