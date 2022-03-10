Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Shares Down 4.5%

Oblong Inc. (NYSE:OBLG – Get Rating) dropped 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.64. Approximately 47,595 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 76,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Separately, Dawson James dropped their price objective on Oblong from $13.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Oblong in the fourth quarter valued at $689,000. Foundry Group LLC purchased a new position in Oblong in the fourth quarter valued at $8,075,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Oblong by 424.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 196,617 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oblong in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in Oblong in the third quarter valued at $7,755,000. 26.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oblong (NYSE:OBLG)

Oblong, Inc engages in the provision of patented multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications. The firm’s patented technologies change the way people work, create and communicate. Its product Mezzanine is a remote meeting technology platform that offers simultaneous content sharing to achieve situational awareness for both in-room and remote collaborators.

