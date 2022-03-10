Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.43

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.43 and last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 484842 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

OBELF has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised Obsidian Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. TheStreet raised Obsidian Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $657.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.71.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.