Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Trading Up 6.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $22.50. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Oceaneering International traded as high as $17.84 and last traded at $17.84. 1,347 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 812,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Oceaneering International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $39,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.78 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $466.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

