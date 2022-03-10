OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Director Acquires $42,800.00 in Stock

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $21.55. 233,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,377. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.89. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.59 and a 1 year high of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 696,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,513,000 after buying an additional 128,138 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,177,000 after buying an additional 350,137 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,213 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 124,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OCFC. Stephens cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

