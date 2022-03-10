Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.13. Oceanic Iron Ore shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 107,615 shares traded.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26.
About Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO)
Featured Stories
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.